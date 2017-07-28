Our Heart Goes Out To Marc Anthony

July 28, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: actor, boricua, Breaking, BREAKING NEWS, dad, DEATH, family, grammy winner, internet, Jennifer Lopez, latin, latino, Life, Lo Siento, marc anthony, Miami, miami dolphins, mom, mother, Music, music producer, news, nyc, passing, prayers, Producer, puerto rico, sad, salsa, Sick, Singer, social media, Son, songwriter, spanish, spanish harlem, spanish music, television producer, twitter, Vivir Mi Vida, work
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: Marc Anthony performs onstage at the Maestro Cares Foundation's fourth annual 'Changing Lives/Building Dreams' gala at Cipriani Wall Street on March 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Marc Anthony has been in Puerto Rico visiting his mother who recently became ill. But it seems as though he gave an update about her condition that is so heartbreaking. Yesterday, Marc Anthony broke the news to his Twitter followers that his mother passed away. The singer dedicated a heartfelt post to the woman who meant so much to him. He even blacked out his profile pic in honor of her. Lo siento, Marc. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Marc and his family during this very difficult time.

 

