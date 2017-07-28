Our Heart Goes Out To Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony has been in Puerto Rico visiting his mother who recently became ill. But it seems as though he gave an update about her condition that is so heartbreaking. Yesterday, Marc Anthony broke the news to his Twitter followers that his mother passed away. The singer dedicated a heartfelt post to the woman who meant so much to him. He even blacked out his profile pic in honor of her. Lo siento, Marc. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Marc and his family during this very difficult time.

Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away…. pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017