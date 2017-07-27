Katy Perry Set To Host MTV Awards

You heard right, not only is Katy Perry performing at the VMA’s but she will be hosting it as well! The nominees were revealed earlier this week and Katy is nominated for five awards which makes her one of the most nominated. Katy released a statement saying Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids”. It’s safe to say the singer is ready to rock the VMA stage! You can always count on Katy for a surprise so this announcement is super exciting.

This will be her first time hosting the VMA’s although she is no stranger to the stage. She landed herself five nominations which include best pop, best direction and best visual effects awards for “Chained to the Rhythm,” plus best art direction for “Bon Appetit” and Best Collaboration with Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean for “Feels.” Be sure to check out the VMA’s on August 27th and watch the magic unfold from Katy. She is super talented and will definitely own the night!