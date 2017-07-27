Justin Bieber HITS Paparazzi With Truck! #Video #IvyUnleashed

July 27, 2017 7:41 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: accident, Bieber, car accident, Hit, ivy unleashed, Justin Bieber, PAPARAZZI, Power 96, Truck, Video, ya chica ivy
(Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber in the news for running over a photographer📸 with his huge truck…I’m sorry, but this damn photographer clearly would not get out of his way, and it looks like he exaggerated the fall💁🏼 Sorry, not sorry! He lookin’ for a pay day 💰 😏 (check out video below) #myopionion #justinbieber #caraccident #bieber #leavejustinalone @justinbieber

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival

Listen Live