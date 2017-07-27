PREGNANCY ALERT! Baby #3 For Kim And Kanye West!!! #IvyUnleashed

Us Weekly reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting ready for baby #3, as their surrogate is currently three months pregnant with their next child. The woman carrying their baby is described as a San Diego mother in her late twenties who was referred to them through an agency. Her progress so far means Kimye’s new kid will probably arrive sometime in January 2018. The surrogate is reportedly so seasoned at her job that she previously appeared in a promotional video about undergoing the process. The new baby will join 4-year-old big sister North and 19-month-old brother Saint. TMZ previously reported that the surrogate will earn $45,000 in 10 monthly installments. Kim has long expressed her desire for a big family despite having medical complications that make pregnancy difficult. In 2014, she said on Ellen, “I have so many siblings and I love it. They’re my best friends and I would love that for my kids.”

