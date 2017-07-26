You Can Own Britney’s Breakdown Umbrella

July 26, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: breakdown, Britney Spears, Celebrity, umbrella
Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images

So, we all remember when Britney had that breakdown in 2007 and she saved her head and smashed a window with an umbrella? Well, that famous breakdown umbrella is going to be up for auction! She messed with the wrong paparazzi because he is about to make a lot of money from her breakdown.

His name is Daniel Ramos and he is ready to sell! According to sources close to him, he is ready to get rid of that piece of pop history. The thought did cross his mind previously but the time has come and he is officially ready. This comes at a good time for him beings he is working on a movie and needs the extra cash. Although he would not recommend it during a rain storm, the famous green umbrella will hit auction August 10th with a ballpark figure of about $50,000. Wow! A little pricey from an umbrella that barely works but it is a part of pop history. Britney’s breakdown lives on!

