Looks Like Kim Kardashian’s Wish Just Came True!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

July 26, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: #Yeezy, celeb, Celebrities, Celebrity, celebrity parents, Celebs, children, cool, dreams, Entertainment, family, fun, google, internet, JayOnAir96, kanye, Kanye West, Kardashian, kardashians, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, kids, Kim, kim k, Kim Kardashian, kim kardashian west, Life, Media, Music, music star, news, North West, parents, pregnancy, Pregnant, Rapper, reality show, reality star, Reality TV, reality TV star, relationships, saint west, surrogate, The Kardashians, TV, work, Ye, yeezus
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian wants to have a third child. The reality star was informed by doctors that she could not carry another child so she found another way to make it happen!!!!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West found a surrogate and US Weekly is reporting that the surrogate is now 3 MONTHS PREGNANT!!!! Yes people, it looks like there’s gonna be West in the Building!!!! The 20-something surrogate is reportedly gonna give birth to the new Kardashian-West baby early next year!!!! Congrats Kim & Kanye!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival

Listen Live