Looks Like Kim Kardashian’s Wish Just Came True!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian wants to have a third child. The reality star was informed by doctors that she could not carry another child so she found another way to make it happen!!!!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West found a surrogate and US Weekly is reporting that the surrogate is now 3 MONTHS PREGNANT!!!! Yes people, it looks like there’s gonna be West in the Building!!!! The 20-something surrogate is reportedly gonna give birth to the new Kardashian-West baby early next year!!!! Congrats Kim & Kanye!!!!