Charlie Puth Hits The Stage Tonight But It Looks Like He Has His Eyes On Another Stage!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

A huge shout out to everyone who scored those invites to check out Charlie Puth at The Power Playback Party and the concert tonight at the AAA!!!! Hope you enjoy!!!! But there is more Charlie Puth news making the headlines!!!!!

So even though he’s known to hit the stage as an artist he may have his eyes set on yet another stage…American Idol!!!! According to TMZ, Charlie Puth is in the running to become a judge on the relaunch of American Idol!!!! They’re saying that the network will meet this week to possibly make offers and finalize their decision. So that means he could be sitting alongside Katy Perry at the judge’s table. NICE!!!! What do you think about Charlie Puth becoming a judge?!?!