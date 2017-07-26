Kendrick Lamar LEADS MTV Video Music Awards Nominations! #IvyUnleashed

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which will air next month. He earned eight nods for his “Humble” visual, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video. Meanwhile, Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied in second with five nominations each and will face off in categories including Best Direction and Best Art Direction. This year’s nominees also include Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, and Miley Cyrus. The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96