Kendrick Lamar LEADS MTV Video Music Awards Nominations! #IvyUnleashed

July 26, 2017 9:43 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: awards, ivy unleashed, KATY PERRY, Kendrick Lamar, MTV Video Music Awards, nominations, Power 96, The Weeknd, ya chica ivy
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which will air next month. He earned eight nods for his “Humble” visual, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video. Meanwhile, Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied in second with five nominations each and will face off in categories including Best Direction and Best Art Direction. This year’s nominees also include Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, and Miley Cyrus. The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival

Listen Live