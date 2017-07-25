The Bachelorette: Rachel’s Family Questions Bryan’s Sincerity

July 25, 2017 5:50 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun)

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay brought her top three suitors home to meet her family in Dallas, Texas. While Peter and Eric’s visits went relatively smoothly, Rachel’s family had big concerns about Bryan’s smooth-talking ways. Specifically, Rachel’s mother questioned Bryan about his frequent use of the word “love” and was unconvinced that he’d side with Rachel over his Colombian mother in a disagreement. Rachel became visibly frustrated during the visit and later admitted, “I was very excited to introduce Bryan to my family, but I felt like my excitement wasn’t reciprocated by my family…The energy is totally different than it was the other two days with Peter and Eric.”

