Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Bond on the Beach

By Abby Hassler

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth might be busy playing together on Mendes’ Illuminate World Tour, but that didn’t stop them from having some good-natured fun on the beach yesterday (July 24).

Puth posted a slow motion video of them buried in sand, where they then jump up to run dramatically into the ocean. He captioned the video simply, writing, “day off with shawn.”

Check out the post and the pair’s remaining tour dates below.

day off with shawn- @shawnmendes @andrewgertler A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

7/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/26 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

7/28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

7/29 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

7/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans

8/03 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

8/5 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha

8/6 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center

8/11 – Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

8/12 – Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

8/14 – Montreal, Canada @ Centre Bell

8/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Arena

8/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden