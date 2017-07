Remember that pilot who came out and said that his ex Blac Chyna almost caused him to commit suicide? (after the whole Rob Kardashian drama where he leaked videos and photos of Blac chyna.) Well it looks like he’s decided to make a song and basically just GO IN on Chyna! In “Flossin” the pilot says he’s better off without her and sooooo much more! Check out the video below!

http://www.tmz.com/2017/07/25/blac-chynas-ex-bf-pilot-jones-diss-track/