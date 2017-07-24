Justin Bieber Cancels Purpose Tour

The rumors are true, Justin has canceled the rest of his Purpose tour. His team did release a statement. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” the statement reads. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.” Wow!

Justin had 14 shows left on his tour, but looks like he had other plans. Why cancel a tour when you know you have the most loyal fan base? A source close to Justin did say the singer seems to be “over it”. Unfortunately when you are an artist like Justin, being over it just isn’t an excuse. The Biebs has not yet commented, typical! So basically the fans are pretty much left with no concert and no explanation. Is it too late to say sorry?