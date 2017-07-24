It Got A Little Too LIT At A Concert Featuring Chance The Rapper!!!!

Whenever Chance The Rapper hits the stage you just know he’s gonna have the crowd LIT!!!! I mean the man doesn’t have three Grammy awards for nothing!!!! It seems as though it got a lil too LIT at one of his shows because close to 100 fans were hospitalized.

Over the weekend, the fans got a lil LITTY IN THE CITY of Hartford, Connecticut due to excessive drinking. Yep, downing too much alcohol rushed several young adults to the hospital. These fans may also get into some trouble due to the fact that they were underage. Connecticut police mentioned the fans experienced severe intoxication and were in their late teens and early 20s. SMH. Police also stated that those who were rushed to the hospital are expected to be ok. No word if Chance The Rapper found out about what went down at the concert.