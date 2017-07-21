Rapper Tyga Reveals DETAILS About Blac Chyna! #IvyUnleashed

Tyga has revealed that he tried to warn Rob Kardashian about Blac Chyna before they got involved, but that the reality star was ultimately blinded by love. “I told him what the play was,” the rapper shared in a recent radio interview. “I told him, like, what he was gonna deal with, you know what I’m saying? When I was with [Kylie], I told him like, ‘Bro I was just with [Chyna] for three, four years. This is what you’re about to deal with.’” Tyga went on to explain that Chyna is a “good person,” but that “she didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in her life.” Tyga shares 4-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna.

