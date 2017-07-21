Rapper Tyga Reveals DETAILS About Blac Chyna! #IvyUnleashed

July 21, 2017 8:32 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: blac chyna, ivy unleashed, Power 96, rap, Rapper, Rob Kardashian, Tyga, Video, ya chica ivy
Tyga (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Tyga has revealed that he tried to warn Rob Kardashian about Blac Chyna before they got involved, but that the reality star was ultimately blinded by love. “I told him what the play was,” the rapper shared in a recent radio interview. “I told him, like, what he was gonna deal with, you know what I’m saying? When I was with [Kylie], I told him like, ‘Bro I was just with [Chyna] for three, four years. This is what you’re about to deal with.’” Tyga went on to explain that Chyna is a “good person,” but that “she didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in her life.” Tyga shares 4-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Listen To Win Tix To POWER Playback Party With Charlie Puth

Listen Live