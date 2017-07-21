OMG!! Khloe Kardashian Seen Doing WHAT!!!! #IvyUnleashed

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted house-hunting together in Los Angeles on Wednesday. TMZ reports that the pair checked out a 9,733-square-foot home with 6 bedrooms and 8.5 baths, along with amenities such as a private gym, sauna, indoor hot tub, movie theater, and a backyard putting green. The pair aren’t necessarily moving in together, however: Thompson reportedly is just looking to rent a place closer to the city through September, so he and Khloe can crash together there.

