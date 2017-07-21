O.J. Simpson To Live In Nevada BROTHEL?!? #IvyUnleashed

OMG! This is RIDICULOUS! The same Nevada brothel where Lamar Odom overdosed on drugs is ready and willing to make room for O.J. Simpson once he’s released from prison, although that’s not sitting right with many of the other residents. “One of the conditions of a prisoner being granted parole is always having an established place to live and a job to go to, and I can offer O.J. both of those in a unique situation,” Dennis Hof, owner of the Bunny Ranch in Carson City, Nevada, told TMZ Sports, saying he would hire The Juice as a greeter and let him live on the ranch. Brooklyn Moore, who also resides at the property, is less than thrilled about that possibility, saying, ”The last thing we need is another link to the Kardashian clan coming around to ruin our business, and jeopardize our safety.”

