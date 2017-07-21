Linkin Park Cancel ‘One More Light’ Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park’s One More Light North American Tour, due to start next week, has been cancelled.

Live Nation confirmed in a post at their Facebook page today (July 21). Refunds are available at points of purchases.

The tour was set to begin Thursday, July 27th in Boston, MA with Machine Gun Kelly supporting. Snoop Dogg, Blink-182 and Wu-Tang Clan were also scheduled to appear on select dates.

The outing was in support of the band’s seventh studio album, One More Light, released in May.

It was yesterday (July 20) when news broke that frontman Chester Bennington had committed suicide, which was later confirmed by a coroner’s report. He was 41.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).