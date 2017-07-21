Jada Pinkett Smith Laughs Off Swingers Rumors #Jp

During a Thursday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jada Pinkett Smith laughed off rumors that she and husband Will have a particularly spicy romantic life. After being asked about the “craziest rumor” she’s ever heard about her family, the Girls Trip actress responded, “That Will and I are swingers. And I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish! I wish!'” When asked how she keeps their marriage “hot,” Pinkett Smith laughs again and claims to be “baffled, really,” but then posits that they just “really like each other” after all this time. “Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. Yeah, I guess that’s the secret.”