Jada Pinkett Smith Laughs Off Swingers Rumors #Jp

July 21, 2017 8:52 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

During a Thursday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jada Pinkett Smith laughed off rumors that she and husband Will have a particularly spicy romantic life. After being asked about the “craziest rumor” she’s ever heard about her family, the Girls Trip actress responded, “That Will and I are swingers. And I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish! I wish!'” When asked how she keeps their marriage “hot,” Pinkett Smith laughs again and claims to be “baffled, really,” but then posits that they just “really like each other” after all this time. “Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. Yeah, I guess that’s the secret.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Listen To Win Tix To POWER Playback Party With Charlie Puth

Listen Live