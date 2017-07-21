Is It Too Late To Say Sorry? Justin Bieber Banned!

Not everyone loves Justin like we do. The singer recently found out he is banned from China due to his mischievous behavior. Last Friday a fan asked Beijing’s Culture Bureau why Biebers Purpose tour was scheduled in Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines but NOT China. Oh and yes they had a response….

According to Beijing’s Culture Bureau, Justin hasn’t left a good impression with the People’s Republic and they have spoken out saying “Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial foreign idol, and as far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behavior both in his social life and during previous performances in China.” Wow! It’s too late to say sorry, Justin! The bureau didn’t really say what exactly he did but we all remember the time back in 2013 when he was carried onto the Great Wall of China…. I guess they didn’t like that too much! But do you cancel a performance because of that? The Biebs deserves a second chance!!!