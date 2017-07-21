Halle Berry Chugs Half a Pint of Whiskey at Comic-Com #Jp

Halle Berry proved that she can party with the best of them when she chugged half a pint of whiskey at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Berry and her Kingsman: The Golden Circle were promoting their upcoming film on a panel when Channing Tatum poured her the drink. The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress then proceeded to stand up and drink the entire glass. It’s unclear whether it was indeed whiskey that was in Berry’s cup. However, she did sound tipsy afterward when discussing her character in the film with Access Hollywood. “It was Channing’s fault!” she said of the whiskey stunt. “He poured it! I had nothing to do with it.”