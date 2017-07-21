Blac Chyna And Nicki Minaj Hook Up?!? #IvyUnleashed

A Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj hook up may be in the works! Musically, that is! They Wednesday night hanging out together, fueling rumors of a potential collaboration of some sort. Entertainment Tonight reports that the dynamic duo were spotted on Chyna’s Snapchat wearing similar latex outfits in complementary colors, while Chyna also Instagrammed a photo of herself standing in front of her red Lamborghini and Minaj’s pink one. The photo’s caption, “Just to race with Chyna,” seemed to be the biggest clue, as it’s a lyric from Minaj’s song “Rake It Up,” which features Yo Gotti and Mike Will Made-It. Who else was Chyna spotted with yesterday? Yo Gotti, who in turn shared a video of Minaj dancing to “Rake It Up.” Whew!

