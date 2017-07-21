Beyoncé, Solange and Michelle Obama All Hung Out And Here’s What They Did!!!! (Video)

When she was First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama let it be known that she is friends and a fan of Beyoncé. Well, it seems as though the two hung out in a very Top Secret & G-14 Classified (Rush Hour reference) party that didn’t get out to the public until NOW!!!! Beyoncé, Solange and Michelle Obama all hung out and below is video of what went down!!!! The question on everyone’s mind is…Who were they talking about?!?! Who do you think they were talking about?!?!

Never Before Seen private footage of Beyoncé, Solange & Michelle Obama! #ByeFelicia 😂👋 pic.twitter.com/VrTz6sgsUc — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 21, 2017

Oh and here’s a bonus!!!! There is also video of Blue Ivy dancing!!!! Did someone hack in Beyonce’s phone or is someone close to her releasing these videos?!?! We all know Bey to be very private. If anybody can figure it out, The BeyHive can!!!!