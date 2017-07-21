Beyoncé, Solange and Michelle Obama All Hung Out And Here’s What They Did!!!! (Video)

July 21, 2017 6:19 PM
July 21, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: First lady Michelle Obama greets singer Beyonce after she performs the National Anthem during the public ceremonial inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When she was First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama let it be known that she is friends and a fan of Beyoncé. Well, it seems as though the two hung out in a very Top Secret & G-14 Classified (Rush Hour reference) party that didn’t get out to the public until NOW!!!! Beyoncé, Solange and Michelle Obama all hung out and below is video of what went down!!!! The question on everyone’s mind is…Who were they talking about?!?! Who do you think they were talking about?!?!

Oh and here’s a bonus!!!! There is also video of Blue Ivy dancing!!!! Did someone hack in Beyonce’s phone or is someone close to her releasing these videos?!?! We all know Bey to be very private. If anybody can figure it out, The BeyHive can!!!!

 

