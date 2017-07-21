Bag of Apollo 11 Moon Dust Auctioned for $1.8 Million in NYC #Jp

The bag of lunar dust collected by Neil Armstrong when he stepped on the Moon is being auctioned for $1.8 million. NBC reports that the bag of moon dust is being sold through Sotheby’s in New York City by owner Nancy Lee Carlson. Carlson first purchased the moon dust in 2015 for $995, after it was put up for sale in an online government auction because of a mix-up. When she sent it into NASA to be tested, the organization decided it would not return it. The move prompted a legal battle that ended with a federal judge ordering the space agency to return the moon dust to Carlson. Carlson plans to donate some of the proceeds to charities and to set up a scholarship at Northern Michigan University.