ANOTHER Blac Chyna Video!!! #IvyUnleashed

July 21, 2017 9:31 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: blac chyna, Boyfriend, dream kardasian, Instagram, ivy unleashed, Power 96, Rob Kardashian, Tyga, Video, ya chica ivy
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 05: Blac Chyna hosts The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Saturday September 5, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Tom Briglia/FilmMagic)

Blac Chyna sure knows how to keep people guessing about her love life. She posted an Instagram video with the mysterious caption “BC” that shows her and an unknown guy canoodling for the camera. The mystery man and Chyna smiled from ear-to-ear as he whispered something to her and then kissed her sweetly on the forehead. People posits that this alleged romance could have something to do with Chyna filming the “Rake It Up” music video with Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti, especially since the former’s music can be heard in the background of the Insta video.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

BC

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Listen To Win Tix To POWER Playback Party With Charlie Puth

Listen Live