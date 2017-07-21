ANOTHER Blac Chyna Video!!! #IvyUnleashed

Blac Chyna sure knows how to keep people guessing about her love life. She posted an Instagram video with the mysterious caption “BC” that shows her and an unknown guy canoodling for the camera. The mystery man and Chyna smiled from ear-to-ear as he whispered something to her and then kissed her sweetly on the forehead. People posits that this alleged romance could have something to do with Chyna filming the “Rake It Up” music video with Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti, especially since the former’s music can be heard in the background of the Insta video.

