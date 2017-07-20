Usher Is Gross & Now He Must Pay. 😷 #LucyLopez

Pero, like… let me kick off this story with the following FACT! NOT OPINION, BUT FACT: In the U.S., one out of every six people ages 14 to 49 years have genital herpes, which is spread through vaginal, oral or anal sex. It can be spread to sexual partners, even when people who have it show no symptoms. Click here to buy condoms: $6 CONDOMS HERE

Usher paid out a $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a stylist who claimed the pop star infected her with herpes, court papers show. Usher Raymond IV, was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010, according to the court papers. But nonetheless, he had unprotected sex with the woman without confessing that he was carrying the virus! “BishWhat?!!”

EXACTLY.

It gets grosser… he had his doctor call the woman to tell her that the singer did indeed carry the herpes virus. This is the MOST scandalous shit I’ve ever reported on. Read the exposé here: USHER EXPOSED.