POWER 96 EXCLUSIVE: Monique Is Laughing As Hard As Kevin Hart Is. 😂 #LucyLopez

Yesterday, a paparazzi video shows Kevin Hart allegedly/not even/fake cheating on his pregnant wife with Miami singer Monique aka @heresmomo. Monique has a hot song “El Perdon” featuring Pitbull (video below). They’re saying that they spent about 20 minutes sitting in his Lexus “canoodling” and that at one point, they got into the passenger seat together. The footage was taken on July 3 at 5 a.m. outside of a Miami hotel. Probably by a hater. Hart was was here in the 305 celebrating his 38th birthday while his wife Eniko Parish Hart stayed at home ((sips on my Café Con Leche)). Since the story broke Kevin Hart posted a picture of himself laughing captioned: ”At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS.”

#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Now, I (@thelucylopez) slid into Monique’s DM last night. I asked her WTF was going on & if she was ok? and she replied with: “yeah boo, when they make something out of nothing you just gotta laugh – i know who I am and my truth.” Then we talked about going to the @thesaltydonut sometime next week to chow down on donuts & talk about more important things like: environmental awareness, woman empowerment & her music. I’m sure everyone wants to jump on the “Momo is a Hoe Hoe” train, but NO. This is NOT fair to a woman who’s been working her tail off to make a name for herself in the music industry. A video that clearly shows NOTHING was going on is being paraded around like it’s proof KH cheated on his beautiful wife. This my friends is what my boss Rob Morris would call: A NOTHING BURGER! 🍔