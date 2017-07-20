Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Had Plans To Do WHAT Hours After Suicide By Hanging!?! #IvyUnleashed

So many are shocked and saddened at the fact that Chester Bennington of Linkn Park committed suicide by hanging. According to TMZ, he had plans to attend a PHOTO-SHOOT just hours after this occurred. He was also a week away from a tour! His body was discovered shortly before 9 AM PT Thursday by a housekeeper. TMZ broke the story of Chester’s suicide, and that he was profoundly affected by the suicide by hanging of his close friend, Chris Cornell. By the way, today would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Totally sad!!! Condolences to the family. I’m sure they are absolutely devastated!

-Ya Chica #IvyUneashed

@IvyPower96