Lena Dunham Joins the American Horror Story Cast! #LucyLopez

Lena Dunham has joined the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story. The FX horror series’ creator Ryan Murphy took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share the news. “Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!” he wrote. Dunham joins an ever-expanding list of cast members, including veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, alongside new stars like Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd and Colton Haynes. Murphy has not revealed what Dunham’s role on the show will entail. However, this will mark her return to TV since Girls ended earlier this year.

