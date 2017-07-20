Lena Dunham Joins the American Horror Story Cast! #LucyLopez

July 20, 2017 8:12 AM By Lucy Lopez

Lena Dunham has joined the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story. The FX horror series’ creator Ryan Murphy took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share the news. “Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!” he wrote. Dunham joins an ever-expanding list of cast members, including veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, alongside new stars like Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd and Colton Haynes. Murphy has not revealed what Dunham’s role on the show will entail. However, this will mark her return to TV since Girls ended earlier this year.

This is Lena.. and below is the tweet from Ryan!

I'm into sports, and am very sporty 💁🏼

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Listen To Win Tix To POWER Playback Party With Charlie Puth

Listen Live