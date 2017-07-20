It’s Official! Ryan Seacrest To Host American Idol (#FlyGirlDiva)

July 20, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: #flygirldiva #ryanseacrest #americanidol, Power96

It’s official! Ryan Seacrest will return to host American Idol which airs July 20th on ABC. Kelly Ripa announced Seacrest return on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Very exciting,” Seacrest said on the show. “First of all, I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a 15 year relationship and for a reason you really don’t know you break up…I thought, ‘Gosh, it’d be great to get back together at some point…”

Its genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one.

