Harry Styles Gets Wish Granted by Stevie Nicks

By Robyn Collins

Sometimes wishes really do come true. Just ask ex-One Direction singer Harry Styles. But last night the pop star might have come to the realization that you should sometimes be careful what you wish for.

During a skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the show’s host offers Fallon a gift—a jade bottle from their mutual friend Stevie Nicks. Fallon suggests that Styles blow into the bottle and make a wish. Needless to say, viewers might not expect how the skit ends.

In addition to acting on the show, Styles talked about the role he played in the upcoming movie, Dunkirk, which opens in theaters Friday (July 21). The singer explained that it’s not a typical war movie, but more about “community heroism” and what can happen when people work together.

Styles also talked about his new single “Two Ghosts” and his current hit “Sign of the Times,” as well as addressing the week he spent with Fallon when the two appeared on Saturday Night Live.