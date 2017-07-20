Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Care What You Think of His Game of Thrones Cameo #Jp

Ed Sheeran has shot down reports that his brief disappearance from Twitter was a result of people ridiculing his appearance on Sunday’s season seven premiere of Game of Thrones. “Last I’ll say on this,” he wrote on Instagram. “I came off Twitter because I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my Game of Thrones cameo. Because I am in Game of Thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that? It’s clearly f**kin’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.” The 26-year-old added of the photo he included of him at the airport, “Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together.”