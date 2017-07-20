Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Care What You Think of His Game of Thrones Cameo #Jp

July 20, 2017 10:27 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96

Ed Sheeran has shot down reports that his brief disappearance from Twitter was a result of people ridiculing his appearance on Sunday’s season seven premiere of Game of Thrones. “Last I’ll say on this,” he wrote on Instagram. “I came off Twitter because I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my Game of Thrones cameo. Because I am in Game of Thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that? It’s clearly f**kin’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.” The 26-year-old added of the photo he included of him at the airport, “Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together.”

Listen Live