Artists React to the Death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington passed earlier today, reportedly committing suicide.

Related: Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

Artists took to social media to express their shock, grief and condolences.

“Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” wrote Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

“No words. So heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington,” wrote Imagine Dragons. “RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park,” tweeted Chance The Rapper.

See all the posts below.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. —

Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T —

Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. —

Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Gracious, kind & humble. A rare combination in Rock & Roll. Deeply saddened... https://t.co/cVtNEzrjHD —

Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) July 20, 2017

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. —

yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017

PLEASE know you are loved. Every life has worth. Take a moment today and tell someone you love them. #RIPChester goo.gl/iJk6pj —

Atreyu (@atreyuofficial) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington 😢❤️ —

Atlas Genius (@atlasgenius) July 20, 2017

Ugh... I just heard the news about Chester. This is awful. RIP. https://t.co/BzUaED5s3Z —

Neil Westfall ADTR (@NW44) July 20, 2017

I am extremely saddened by the news of Chester Bennington may he Rest In Peace. —

(@RonnieRadke) July 20, 2017

So sad to hear of Chester's passing. Was listening to L.P. yesterday. He was a friend. Rest peacefully. —

Nick Hexum (@NickHexum) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 —

(@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help R… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017

I'm beyond speechless. Sending prayers to Chester's family and @linkinpark @mikeshinoda —

Michael Einziger (@MichaelEinziger) July 20, 2017

artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.. —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans. —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

This is heartbreaking. RIP Chester. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. twitter.com/mikeshinoda/st… —

Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 20, 2017

RIP The legend Chester. You were were and will continue to be a huge inspiration to us. —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 —

King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017