The Ultimate Remix To ‘Despacito’ Just Dropped!!!!

July 19, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: art, cool, despacito, Entertainment, family, fun, Funny, google, Happy, husband, internet, JayOnAir96, Justin Bieber, Life, luis fonsi, Media, Music, new song, news, Remix, Ronquidito, ronquidos, silly, sleep, sleeping, Snoring, Song, spanish, spanish music, trending, Video, Wife, work, YouTube, YouTube video

We’ve all heard of the “Despacito,” remix with Justin Bieber and it is officially a hit!!!! As a matter of fact, it has become the Most Streamed Song Of All Time at 4.6 BILLION plays!!!! Congrats Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber!!!! Now, there is another remix floating around that is blowing up!!!! There’s a wife who has captured her husband snoring for years and now she has put it to good use. She made a remix to “Despacito,” using her husband snores!!!! LMAO!!!! The video is trending online and it looks like she may have a hit on her hands!!!! Hear it for yourself below!!!!

