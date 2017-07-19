The Ultimate Remix To ‘Despacito’ Just Dropped!!!!

We’ve all heard of the “Despacito,” remix with Justin Bieber and it is officially a hit!!!! As a matter of fact, it has become the Most Streamed Song Of All Time at 4.6 BILLION plays!!!! Congrats Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber!!!! Now, there is another remix floating around that is blowing up!!!! There’s a wife who has captured her husband snoring for years and now she has put it to good use. She made a remix to “Despacito,” using her husband snores!!!! LMAO!!!! The video is trending online and it looks like she may have a hit on her hands!!!! Hear it for yourself below!!!!

