Lana Del Rey’s Crazy Fans Stole Her Car, Twice

By Abby Hassler

Lana Del Rey’s fifth studio album, Lust for Life, arrives Friday (July 21). Ahead of her record’s release, she sat down for an interview with Pitchfork to talk about everything from her LP’s theme to her crazy fans.

Related: Lana Del Rey Premieres ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’

When asked if her obsessive fans ever “cross the line,” she agreed wholeheartedly, saying, “They f—— have.”

“Someone stole both my cars. All the scary s—. I’ve had people in my house for sure, and I didn’t know they were there while I was there. I f—— called the police. I locked the door. Obviously, that’s the one in one-hundred-thousand people who’s crazy. But I [had a hard time sleeping] for a minute.”