Ed Sheeran Says He Didn’t Quit Twitter Over ‘Game of Thrones’

By Abby Hassler

Ed Sheeran quit Twitter seemingly following the substantial backlash he received from his brief cameo on the season seven opening episode of Game of Thrones. Despite the timing, the singer announced today (July 19) that he planned to get off the social media platform well before the acting gig.

Posting a photo of himself hand-in-hand with his manager, he wrote, “Last i’ll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly f—– awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want. Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together.”

