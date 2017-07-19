2017 Redeemed Itself With A Thong Song Remix. 😂 #LucyLopez

July 19, 2017 6:34 AM By Lucy Lopez

Sisqo has teamed up with producers JCY for a new version of his 1999 hit “Thong Song.” “I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did,” the performer tells BuzzFeed. “I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.” The remake trades the original theatrical beat for slightly more understated summery gongs. Sisqo has also dropped a new video for the track, which shows him performing the song at a skate ring while ladies show off their skating skills and booties while rocking a variety of colorful thongs. Other scenes show the women popping champagne at the beach.

 

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Listen To Win Tix To POWER Playback Party With Charlie Puth

Listen Live