2017 Redeemed Itself With A Thong Song Remix. 😂 #LucyLopez

Sisqo has teamed up with producers JCY for a new version of his 1999 hit โ€œThong Song.โ€ โ€œIโ€™ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of โ€˜Thong Songโ€™ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did,โ€ the performer tells BuzzFeed. โ€œI thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.โ€ The remake trades the original theatrical beat for slightly more understated summery gongs. Sisqo has also dropped a new video for the track, which shows him performing the song at a skate ring while ladies show off their skating skills and booties while rocking a variety of colorful thongs. Other scenes show the women popping champagne at the beach.