Kanye West Defends Against ‘The Life of Pablo’ Lawsuit: Report

By Abby Hassler

Kanye West promised last year that he would release his album The Life of Pablo exclusively on Tidal streaming service. This promise was enough for dedicated fans who signed up for a Tidal membership.

Related: Kanye West & Migos Hit the Studio Together?

Despite West’s statements, his record arrived on Apple Music, Spotify and the rapper’s website soon after its initial release. A disgruntled fan is now suing West and Tidal for damages.

Now, West reveals that he didn’t fail on his promise to deliver the album exclusively on Tidal. After the initial release of the album on Tidal, West says he made numerous changes to the album, so the versions on other streaming services are different, according to TMZ.

West insists the original album is still only available on Tidal. To back this claim, he mentions another tweet, which refers to the record as a “living breathing changing creative expression.”

The rapper is seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit.