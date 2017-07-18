JAY-Z Teases ‘Kill Jay Z’ Video with New Clip

By Annie Reuter
JAY-Z continues to tease his upcoming music video for “Kill Jay Z,” which drops on Friday (July 21). In the latest 36-second snippet the black and white video shows a man lying down in a desert as slick beats can be heard while JAY-Z raps, “kill Jay Z.”
Related: JAY-Z and Beyoncé Go Out Without the Kids
The preview is the second installment from JAY-Z this week. On Monday (July 17), the rapper released another clip that had a teenager running in slow motion while wearing a “Stay Black” t-shirt. Watch both clips below.
.@S_C_’s "Kill Jay Z" x 7/21 x TIDAL TIDAL.com https://t.co/gd9HTRaPfV—
TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 17, 2017
.@S_C_'s ‘4:44’ coming 6/30. Sprint.TIDAL.com #TIDALXSprint https://t.co/0vzCU5TSU5—
TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) June 28, 2017
The song is from JAY-Z’s latest album 4:44 which was released on June 30 through TIDAL. It becomes his 14th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Comments are closed.