JAY-Z Teases ‘Kill Jay Z’ Video with New Clip

By Annie Reuter

JAY-Z continues to tease his upcoming music video for “Kill Jay Z,” which drops on Friday (July 21). In the latest 36-second snippet the black and white video shows a man lying down in a desert as slick beats can be heard while JAY-Z raps, “kill Jay Z.”

The preview is the second installment from JAY-Z this week. On Monday (July 17), the rapper released another clip that had a teenager running in slow motion while wearing a “Stay Black” t-shirt. Watch both clips below.

The song is from JAY-Z’s latest album 4:44 which was released on June 30 through TIDAL. It becomes his 14th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.