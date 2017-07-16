Justin Bieber Can’t Seem To Follow The Law

As we all know, the Biebs is no stranger to the cops well he was photoed getting pulled over in LA yesterday. It was a little different this time though, he was actually pulled over for being on his phone and driving! According to sources, Justin was taking a cruise around LA in his Benz and that’s when a cop saw him doing something illegal, he was on his phone while behind the wheel. He was issued a citation for being on his phone although it was never confirmed whether he was texting or talking, either way a citation was given.

According to the cop, he said Justin fully cooperated, he was very calm and took the citation and drove away. Justin, calm? According to sources in LA, a phone ticket is about $162 so beings he is in a $150,000 vehicle, he should have no problem paying that citation. The Biebs has kept himself out of the news for awhile, it’s good to see him resurface maybe next time it will be for something that doesn’t involve the law. We missed ya Justin!