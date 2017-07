The world stopped today when Beyoncé posted a pic of her newborn twins on her Instagram account. Can you believe Rumi & Sir are already a month old?!?! So for an entire month, Bey has been a mommy to three?!?! Also within that month, she has lost a considerable amount of her pregnancy weight!!!! She posted a few pics of her snapback and we’re in awe!!!! I got them below. I’m just saying Bey…what is your secret to bouncing back?!?!