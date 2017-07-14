Missed Our LIVE Fresh Kid Ice Tribute With DJ Zog? Click Here To Watch! #IvyUnleashed

July 14, 2017 5:07 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
DJ Zog went in and had all of Miami feeling the love for FRESH KID ICE of 2 Live Crew. Sadly he passed away due to undisclosed health problems, however Miami was able to enjoy the music that the MIAMI LEGEND left behind. Power 96 and Fresh Kid Ice go way back to the good ol’ days of booty music, Miami Bass, and CLASSIC Miami sounds. He will be missed and will always have a place in our heart for the impact you’ve made on our city as well as our people! The 305 will ALWAYS have those throwback memories!

