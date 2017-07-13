RIP Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew

Today, the music industry lost another one who paved the way. Christopher “Fresh Kid Ice” Wong Won passed away at the age of 53. Fresh Kid Ice was a founding member of the infamous Miami group known as 2 Live Crew. He was the first Asian rapper to make it big in the music business. He was also apart of history when the 2 Live Crew became the first music act to make the federal government create labels for obscene music. Yea, you know those black and white “Parental Advisory Explicit Content,” labels on albums, singles and etc?!?! The 2 Live Crew was the reason for us having those to this day. They put up with a lot of crap so you can enjoy some of your favorite artists today. So yea not only did Miami lose an icon but we definitely lost a pioneer of the music world. No word on the exact cause of death but he had some sort of medical complication/condition that has to be unveiled. His group member, Luther Campbell, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

RIP Fresh Kid Ice. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time. I took the liberty of posting one of the cleanest 2 Live Crew tracks I could find.