Oh No! Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order

I guess Rob Kardashian wasn’t the only one needing a restraining order this week. Seems like Kendall Jenner has a crazy stalker on her hands which forced her to get a restraining order on him. Sources say Kendall has been getting a massive amount of love letters sent to her own house, but the obsessed stalkers love has turned into hate apparently. This obsession has been going on since February in which Kendall’s security has warned him numerous times to keep back and stop his crazy antics but that just provoked him to keep going. The stalker has been identified as Thomas Hummel and the story gets more creepy… According to official documents, Hummel began insulting Kendall and mom, Kris Jenner. The insults were pretty bizarre.

Hummel called Kendall very inappropriate words many times, even claiming Kris Jenner of paying ASAP Rocky to sleep with Kendall. He then brought up the fact that he has loved Kendall since he saw her at a Costco in 1996 then again at a Post Office in 2008… Pretty creepy beings the fact she was about 3 and 13 years old at those times. Well, that was enough to motivate Kendall to drive right to the court house and request a restraining order in which the judge granted her request. Thomas must stay at least 100 yards away and must have zero contact. Super mom Kris Jenner has already made sure extra security is on deck to keep Kendall safe while at home. Wow! Hope that guy stays away!