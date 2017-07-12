Win Your Freestyle Loves the 90’s Concert Tix Here!!

July 12, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Freestyle, freestyle concert, Freestyle Loves the 90s, lisa lisa, noel, straffe, sweet sensation

Freestyle Loves the ’90s Hosted by Joey Fatone is coming to South Florida.

Relive the memories and go on a journey back in time with Lisa Lisa, Noel, Straffe, Sweet Sensation, Quad City DJ’s, Pretty Poison, Shannon, Rockell, Joe Zangie, Safire, Debbie Deb, C+C Music Factory and Venuto/MGM.

It all takes place Saturday, August 5th at Hard Rock Live located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood and POWER 96 wants to send you to the show for free.

Just listen to win weekdays at 8:35am,  and on Thursday at 12:35pm and 5:35pm and Caller 9 gets the tickets. (Rules)

Or you can Register to win a four pack of tickets here.

You can also purchase your tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

