There’s a mommy blogger that I follow Constance Hall and she her blog was trending yesterday because she admitted that she swears in front of her kids sometimes! She also justifies it to herself by noting that she only swears for emphasis and doesn’t direct it toward anyone.

I myself am on a BAD WORD BUDGET! Momma can say: Coño, Shit and Fudge! Check out this mommy bloggers awesome perspective: Potty Mouth Defense.