Here’s What Happened When Rob Kardashian Met With His Sisters After The Blac Chyna Scandal!!!!

July 12, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: baby, baby mama, baby mama drama, baby momma, baby momma drama, blac chyna, cool, damn, DRAMA, Entertainment, family, family meeting, google, internet, JayOnAir96, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian, kris Jenner, Life, Media, meeting, news, rant, reality, reality show, reality star, Reality TV, reality tv show, reality TV star, REALLY, relationships, Rob Kardashian, Robby, Robert Kardashian, scandal, sisters, social media, work, wow

After going off on the mother of his daughter, Rob Kardashian has been to himself. It seems as though he’s reflected on his actions and decided to meet with is family about the whole ordeal.

According to TMZ, he held a family meeting with his mom, Kris Jenner, and his sisters. During the meeting he admitting to being wrong about exposing pics and details about Blac Chyna all over social media. He apologized to the family for embarrassing them and admitted to them that they were right all along about Blac Chyna. The source also told TMZ that Rob stayed with Chyna longer than he should have because he wanted their daughter, Dream, to grow up in two-parent household. Apparently the family stayed quiet while Rob poured out his heart to them. After it was all done, they accepted his heartfelt apology and hopes listen to to their advice in the future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival

Listen Live