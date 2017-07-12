Here’s What Happened When Rob Kardashian Met With His Sisters After The Blac Chyna Scandal!!!!

After going off on the mother of his daughter, Rob Kardashian has been to himself. It seems as though he’s reflected on his actions and decided to meet with is family about the whole ordeal.

According to TMZ, he held a family meeting with his mom, Kris Jenner, and his sisters. During the meeting he admitting to being wrong about exposing pics and details about Blac Chyna all over social media. He apologized to the family for embarrassing them and admitted to them that they were right all along about Blac Chyna. The source also told TMZ that Rob stayed with Chyna longer than he should have because he wanted their daughter, Dream, to grow up in two-parent household. Apparently the family stayed quiet while Rob poured out his heart to them. After it was all done, they accepted his heartfelt apology and hopes listen to to their advice in the future.