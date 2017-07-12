Blac Chyna Abused ANOTHER MAN To The Point Of Suicide?!? #Video #IvyUnleashed

WOW!!! These words are explosive 💥—–> #repost #ivyunleashed •••••••••••••••••••••••••• #BlacChyna is a hypocrite who is every bit as much of a bully as #RobKardashian, so claims the guy she once allegedly dated. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Pilot Jones says Chyna all but ruined his life after their breakup when she posted his phone number and he began receiving a torrent of death threats. He says he had to move out of L.A. it got so bad. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ He also says Chyna outed him as bisexual and the situation became so intense he tried to commit suicide. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ But Pilot says there was a silver lining. He became a Buddhist and has found peace. This sounds like a classic smear campaign. We wonder who's behind it? 🌚

A post shared by #Power96 📻 Miami (@power965) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:41am PDT