Blac Chyna Abused ANOTHER MAN To The Point Of Suicide?!? #Video #IvyUnleashed

July 12, 2017 8:40 PM By Ya Chica Ivy

In a recent IG post, Pilot Jones says Chyna all but ruined his life after their breakup when she posted his phone number and he began receiving a torrent of death threats. He says he had to move out of L.A. it got so bad. WOW! Check out the video below!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

WOW!!! These words are explosive 💥—–> #repost #ivyunleashed •••••••••••••••••••••••••• #BlacChyna is a hypocrite who is every bit as much of a bully as #RobKardashian, so claims the guy she once allegedly dated. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Pilot Jones says Chyna all but ruined his life after their breakup when she posted his phone number and he began receiving a torrent of death threats. He says he had to move out of L.A. it got so bad. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ He also says Chyna outed him as bisexual and the situation became so intense he tried to commit suicide. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ But Pilot says there was a silver lining. He became a Buddhist and has found peace. This sounds like a classic smear campaign. We wonder who's behind it? 🌚

A post shared by #Power96 📻 Miami (@power965) on

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Win Your Freestyle Loves the 90's Concert Tix Here!!

Listen Live