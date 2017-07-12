#BecauseFlorida: Monkeys Take Over Silver Springs State Park. #LucyLopez

July 12, 2017 6:43 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Because, Crazy, florida, Funny, monkeys, omg

Visitors in and around Silver Springs State Park in Ocala, Florida, are witnessing more monkey business than usual. Here’s actual video showing monkeys charging a family of tourists – these monkeys have been around since the 1930’s and have obviously multiplied. Like Gremlins, but cuter?

