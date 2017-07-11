Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth Overtake Psy for Most Watched Video

By Annie Reuter

It was a tough job, but Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth were up to the task, breaking Psy’s five-year YouTube record to become the most played music video on the streaming platform. Khalifa and Puth’s “See You Again” recently amassed more plays than Psy’s viral sensation “Gangnam Style.”

The music video for “See You Again” has been viewed 2,895,373,709 times and counting. That bests Psy’s current video count of 2,894,426,475 views.

“See You Again” was featured in The Fast and Furious movie franchise, Furious 7. The film was the first to be released following the death of actor Paul Walker, who died in a car accident before the movie was completed. The song is played during the closing credits of the film in tribute to the late actor and the heartfelt music video features Puth playing a piano beside a picturesque landscape and closes with the final scene of the film.

Watch it below and help Khalifa and Puth’s numbers rise: