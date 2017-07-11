Nicki Minaj Tweeted This: 👶🏽. #LucyLopez

Nicki Minaj’s fans when nuts on Twitter Monday night after the rapper appeared to announce she’s pregnant. Billboard reports that the chaos ensued after Minaj tweeted a single baby emoji. Responses from fans included things such as, “This better be promo for your collab with Asahd [Khaled] and not a pregnancy announcement.” Minaj also fed the fire by liking a handful of tweets about the possibility of her being pregnant, including one that just asked “BABY ON THE WAY?????” and another that read “We said ‘DROP THE ALBUM’ not drop a baby.”

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017