Nicki Minaj Tweeted This: 👶🏽. #LucyLopez

July 11, 2017 6:46 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: baby fever, i would die, Nicki Minaj, om, omg

Nicki Minaj’s fans when nuts on Twitter Monday night after the rapper appeared to announce she’s pregnant. Billboard reports that the chaos ensued after Minaj tweeted a single baby emoji. Responses from fans included things such as, “This better be promo for your collab with Asahd [Khaled] and not a pregnancy announcement.” Minaj also fed the fire by liking a handful of tweets about the possibility of her being pregnant, including one that just asked “BABY ON THE WAY?????” and another that read “We said ‘DROP THE ALBUM’ not drop a baby.”

 

 

